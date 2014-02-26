BRUSSELS Feb 26 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize said on Wednesday it had sold its Bulgaria operations to AP Mart for an undisclosed sum.

It said it expected the transaction to complete in the second quarter of 2014, subject to regulatory approval.

Delhaize is an international food retailer with more than 3,500 stores. In 2013 it generated net profit of 104 million euros on sales of 21.1 billion euros. (Writing by Brussels bureau)