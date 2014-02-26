UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Feb 26 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize said on Wednesday it had sold its Bulgaria operations to AP Mart for an undisclosed sum.
It said it expected the transaction to complete in the second quarter of 2014, subject to regulatory approval.
Delhaize is an international food retailer with more than 3,500 stores. In 2013 it generated net profit of 104 million euros on sales of 21.1 billion euros. (Writing by Brussels bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources