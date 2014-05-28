UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 Delhaize
* Dirk Van Den Berghe, CEO of Delhaize Belgium and Luxembourg, to leave Delhaize group
* Dirk Van Den Berghe has decided to resign from his role as CEO of Delhaize Belgium and Luxembourg effective july 31, 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources