UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Feb 26 Belgian supermarkets group Delhaize said on Wednesday it had sold its Bulgarian business to AP Mart for an undisclosed sum as it focuses more on core markets.
Delhaize had 54 stores in Bulgaria at the end of 2013 of a total of 3,534 worldwide, the bulk in the United States.
Delhaize, which will report full-year results on March 13, has said in the past that it wanted to focus its resources on areas where it has leadership positions and has also sold its operations in Albania and Montenegro.
The transaction was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources