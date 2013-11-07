UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Nov 7 Belgian grocer Delhaize on Thursday posted an unexpected third-quarter loss, as the group wrote off 195 million euros ($263.79 million) on its Serbian and Bulgarian operations.
"The general economic situation in Serbia worsened significantly, impacting the group's short- to mid-term expectations for its Serbian operations and resulting in an impairment indicator," Delhaize said in a statement.
The group posted a net loss of 87 million euros in thee third quarter, compared with the expectations of a net profit of 99.1 million euros in a Reuters poll of four analysts. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources