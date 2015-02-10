BRUSSELS Feb 10 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize has reached a deal with union leaders over restructuring in Belgium, ending a labour dispute that had led to strikes and sharply reduced sales in the second half of last year.

Delhaize had announced in June that it planned to lay off 2,500 staff in the coming three years and end operations at 14 stores to restore margins and free up 450 million euros ($510 million) for additional investment.

The company said on Tuesday that it had now agreed that job losses would amount to 1,800 staff, with no forced redundancies and that it would cease operations at 10 stores. Only one of these would be closed. The other nine could be sold.

The deal needs to be approved by union members, a Delhaize Belgium spokesman said.

Delhaize said it stuck to its 450 million euro ($509.67 million) investment target.

Strikes had led to Delhaize suffering a decline of comparable store sales in Belgium of 5 percent in the third quarter and 6.9 percent in the fourth.

Group revenue, however, rose by 3.7 percent last year as the company's U.S. stores Food Lion and Hannaford fared well. Delhaize's U.S. business makes up some 60 percent of group revenue. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Louise Heavens)