* Ahold will take 61 percent of new company
* Merger creates major supermarket player in U.S., Europe
* Companies expect 500 million euros in savings
* Deal seen as necessary for companies to compete
By Toby Sterling and Robert-Jan Bartunek
AMSTERDAM, June 24 Dutch grocer Ahold
has agreed to buy Belgian rival Delhaize in a 25
billion-euro ($28 billion) deal that will create one of the
biggest food retailers in the United States and a major player
in Europe.
The combination will bring four well-known supermarket
chains on the U.S. east coast under the same umbrella: Ahold's
Stop & Shop and Giant stores and Delhaize's Food Lion and
Hannaford markets.
Together, the companies say, they will lower operating and
purchasing costs to compete with Wal Mart and expand the
reach of Ahold's online grocery store Peapod, the largest such
service in the United States, to compete with Amazon.
Ahold will take a 61 percent stake in the new company, which
will have 54.1 billion euros ($61 billion) in annual sales from
6,500 stores worldwide, including more than 2,000 in the United
States and the rest in the Netherlands, Belgium and eastern
Europe.
The Dutch group will pay 4.75 shares for every Delhaize
share, valuing Delhaize at about 9.3 billion euros, or 90 euros
a share, based on closing prices on Tuesday.
That division is slightly more skewed in Ahold's favour than
analysts had expected, especially as Ahold shareholders will
receive a capital return of 1 billion euros at the time the
merger closes in 2016.
Delhaize shares fell 7.7 percent to 81.29 euros, while Ahold
was off 3.7 percent at 18.26 euros.
Some analysts were skeptical about aspects of the deal,
including potential cost benefits.
"We remain unconvinced of how much of the synergies can flow
into profits and we remain particularly concerned with Ahold's
ability to defend its US operational performance ahead of the
deal completing," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.
"Agreeing to a 1bn Ahold share consolidation before a share
exchange seems a puzzling step for Delhaize," they said.
Since merger talks were announced on May 11, shares in Ahold
have gained more than 10 percent and Delhaize more than 20
percent. Delhaize CEO Frans Muller said the terms were "a fair
recognition of both companies' " value.
The deal should give the pair much-needed buying power in
the fiercely competitive U.S. grocery market after a recent wave
of consolidation, as well as help them face the threat posed by
booming discounters such as Lidl in Europe.
The merged group would be Europe's largest listed food
retailer by market capitalisation, ahead of Tesco and
Carrefour, which both have greater annual sales but
have suffered severe margin erosion under pressure from discount
chains.
Ahold, which operates the Netherlands' dominant grocery
chain Albert Heijn, derives almost two-thirds of its sales from
its U.S. stores. Delhaize is Belgium's biggest food retailer,
but also gets two thirds of sales in the U.S.
Together, they account for almost 5 percent of the
fragmented U.S. grocery market, behind Wal Mart, Kroger Co
and the recently merged Albertsons/Safeway, according to
market data firm Euromonitor.
Ahold and Delhaize have been squeezed in the United States
by Wal Mart's move to open more small-format stores as
well as by Kroger's purchase of North Carolina-based Harris
Teeter.
Wal Mart plans to open another 180-200 small stores this
year and Delhaize is seen as particularly exposed to the
advance.
"Both businesses are weakly positioned for their respective
long-term challenges in the U.S.. Given this backdrop, a
combination of Ahold and Delhaize should provide both with
greater staying power," Jefferies analysts said.
COMPLEMENTARY FIRMS
Ahold Chief Executive Dick Boer, who will also lead the
combined company, said he did not expect any difficulties
receiving regulatory approval for the deal.
"We're really complementary to each other in most of our
markets, that's the uniqueness of this merger," he said.
One source with knowledge of the deal said they expected the
firms to make small divestitures in the United States to
overcome antitrust issues there.
Muller will become deputy CEO in the new company and oversee
the integration.
A source familiar with the merger discussions said that
Boer, 57, could step down within several years, opening the way
for Muller to take the top job if the merger is successful.
"The Dutch realised the only way to do this was to have a
50-50 governance split," he said.
INTEGRATION RISKS?
The two firms are targeting annual cost savings of 500
million euros by three years after completion of the deal, with
savings coming from combining supplier networks and distribution
and leveraging scale in own-brand products.
One investor at an institution that owns a significant stake
in Ahold said he would approve the merger.
"The deal creates value and a more solid combined company,"
he said. "On the flip side, it also brings with it a risk of how
successful they will be in integrating."
The merger will also give Delhaize access to Ahold's
relatively strong online retail operation.
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
