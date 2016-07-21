UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Belgian retailer Delhaize reported strong profit growth for the second quarter led by Romania and Greece.
Underlying operating profit for the April-June quarter rose 10.4 percent to 247 million euros ($272.5 million) while its margin grew to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent.
"Southeastern Europe's growth was again robust, driven by Romania and Greece," Chief Executive Frans Muller said.
Delhaize said that it expects its merger with Dutch peer Ahold to close on July 23.
The newly merged Ahold Delhaize is expected to commence trading on July 25.
($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources