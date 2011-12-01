BRUSSELS Dec 1 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize plans to open 450 new stores in its newer higher growth operations and secure annual revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent over the next three years.

The company, which generates about 70 percent of its sales in the United States, said in a statement issued early on Thursday that it would find additional cost savings to invest in initiatives to boost income.

Delhaize said the new stores would be concentrated in newer markets of southeastern Europe and Asia and in newer lower-cost formats -- Bottom Dollar Food in the United States and Red Market in Europe.

The 450 new stores over the 2012-2014 period would be a sharp increase compared with recent years.

Delhaize also said that at the end of June, halfway through a three-year programme to save 500 million euros, it had reached 60 percent of this target.

"Today, Delhaize Group expects to exceed this target, mainly due to increased savings in cost of goods sold, which will enable it to invest more in sales building initiatives should the economic and competitive environment require it do to so," it said.

Delhaize's revenue grew by 1.0 percent in 2010, by 2.6 percent in 2009 and by 5.6 percent in 2008, based on identical exchange rates. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)