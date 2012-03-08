* Q4 adj op profit 272 mln eur vs 289 mln poll

* Food inflation high in H211, seen lower in 2012

* Appoints new CFO and board chairman

* Shares down 5.9 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comment, share reaction)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, March 7 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize posted a worse-than-expected quarterly operating profit, after it struggled to pass on food inflation costs to cash-strapped consumers.

Delhaize, which makes about 65 percent of its revenue in the United States, said it had tried to increase prices to U.S. consumers as food inflation accelerated in the second half of 2011 but sales slipped as competitors kept prices down.

"With the economy and the tough competition, we saw that the rest of the market was not following (the price increases) and it certainly hurt us in the quarter in the short term," Chief Executive Pierre-Olivier Beckers told reporters.

Adjusted fourth-quarter operating profit fell 13.6 percent to 272 million euros ($357 million), compared with a forecast for 289 million in a Reuters poll.

Shares of the group fell as much as 7.5 percent, to their lowest level since October 2008, making it the only firm to trade lower on the blue-chip Bel20 index.

"For the market it is difficult to see what the underlying profit margin for Delhaize in the United States is, so it is applying a larger discount to the company," said Fernand De Boer, analyst at Petercam.

Beckers said he expected food price inflation to come off the highs seen in the second half of 2010.

"We saw the cost inflation accelerate from the summer and reach about 5 percent and it plateaued there. As we begin the year 2012 we see that slowly coming down. We do not expect continued pressure at these levels in 2012," he said.

Rival group Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, earlier said food cost increases moderated slightly during the fourth quarter.

U.S. REVAMP

Delhaize said the results from refurbished stores in the Raleigh area in North Carolina were encouraging, as they recorded better results than the rest of its Food Lion network.

The group said it would implement the changes made in Raleigh to 600 to 700 additional stores in 2012.

In its important Belgian domestic market, Delhaize posted stable operating profit compared with the same period last year, as cost savings offset increased staff costs.

The group said in January it would close 113 underperforming stores in the United States and a further 20 convenience shops and supermarkets in Bulgaria, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, cutting 5,000 jobs.

Delhaize said on Thursday its cost savings target of 500 million euros should be exceeded by the end of 2012.

Capital expenditure in 2012 would increase by 5 to 11.5 percent to 800 to 850 million euros, the group said.

Delhaize also said on Thursday it would appoint Pierre Bouchut as the new chief financial officer of the group, replacing Stefan Descheemaeker, while Mats Jansson would take over as chairman of the board.

Descheemaeker will stay with the company, becoming the head of Delhaize Europe.

The group will pay a dividend of 1.76 euros per share for 2011.

Carrefour, Europe's top retailer, on Thursday slashed its dividend and halted investment plans in anticipation of another tough year at home in France and in austerity-hit southern Europe. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; additional reporting by Eric Holmberg; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Jon Loades-Carter)