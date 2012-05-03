* Underlying. operating profit 189 mln euros vs 201 mln
BRUSSELS May 3 Belgian supermarket chain
Delhaize said on Thursday its operating profit would
fall by between 15 and 20 percent this year, as it spent more to
invest in its stores and cut prices in tough markets.
The group, which makes around 65 percent of its revenues in
the United States, said underlying operating profit declined
16.9 percent to 189 million euros ($248.6 million) in the first
quarter, below the 201 million euros expected in a Reuters poll
of eight analysts.
Delhaize said it expected cash-strapped consumers and keen
competition to continue to exert pressure in its main markets.
The second and third quarters would be impacted by the
revamps of its Food Lion stores and lower prices in Belgium,
leading to a 15 to 20 percent decrease in profits at identical
exchange rates for 2012.
The group's U.S. margins contracted to 3.7 percent from 5.1
percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, mainly due to price
cutting. Same store sales there fell by 0.6 percent.
However, the group said the positive trends at its
refurbished Food Lion stores, its largest U.S. business,
continued in the first quarter, with both comparable store sales
and volumes increasing.
Same store sales also fell 0.9 percent in Belgium, its other
main market, as price competition there intensified.
Delhaize, which gained a foothold across the Balkans after
the acquisition of Serbian retailer Delta Maxi, said it saw
improving sales in Serbia in each month since September 2011.
Delhaize reiterated that it was on track to exceed the 500
million euros in annual savings in its cost cutting programme
which was launched in late 2009.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
