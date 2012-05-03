* Underlying. operating profit 189 mln euros vs 201 mln expected

BRUSSELS May 3 Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize said on Thursday its operating profit would fall by between 15 and 20 percent this year, as it spent more to invest in its stores and cut prices in tough markets.

The group, which makes around 65 percent of its revenues in the United States, said underlying operating profit declined 16.9 percent to 189 million euros ($248.6 million) in the first quarter, below the 201 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Delhaize said it expected cash-strapped consumers and keen competition to continue to exert pressure in its main markets.

The second and third quarters would be impacted by the revamps of its Food Lion stores and lower prices in Belgium, leading to a 15 to 20 percent decrease in profits at identical exchange rates for 2012.

The group's U.S. margins contracted to 3.7 percent from 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, mainly due to price cutting. Same store sales there fell by 0.6 percent.

However, the group said the positive trends at its refurbished Food Lion stores, its largest U.S. business, continued in the first quarter, with both comparable store sales and volumes increasing.

Same store sales also fell 0.9 percent in Belgium, its other main market, as price competition there intensified.

Delhaize, which gained a foothold across the Balkans after the acquisition of Serbian retailer Delta Maxi, said it saw improving sales in Serbia in each month since September 2011.

Delhaize reiterated that it was on track to exceed the 500 million euros in annual savings in its cost cutting programme which was launched in late 2009.

($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)