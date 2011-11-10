(Adds details, background)

* Q3 operating profit 238 mln euros vs 237 mln expected

* Says U.S. consumers cautious, especially in Southeast

* Belgian like-for-like sales fall

* Says conditions toughened at end of Q3

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize warned that business conditions were getting steadily tougher as consumers would not accept inflation-linked price hikes and traded down to cheaper products after broadly in-line third quarter results.

The group, which makes about 65 percent of its revenues in the United States, said sales trend deteriorated in this key market at the end of the July-September period, especially in the southeast of the country.

Delhaize said it did not pass on all of its cost inflation to the consumer and this would impact revenues and margins in the quarter ahead.

The group's statement mirrors that of U.S. peer Safeway , which said in October that food price inflation caused volume declines in the third quarter to accelerate more than in previous periods.

The biggest U.S. supermarket chain, Kroger Co , said in September its shoppers were also more cautious, visiting its stores more often, but buying cheaper items.

In Belgium, where Delhaize competes with the likes of Carrefour and Colruyt , the group registered a decline of same-store sales, as consumers increasingly opted for store brands and competition intensified.

Operating profit for the third quarter slipped by 4.7 percent year-on-year to 238 million euros ($323 million) in line with the 237 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

In March, the group bought Serbian retailer Delta Maxi Group in a 932.5 million euros deal, and now fully consolidated the unit in its numbers.

Delhaize said it still expected capital expenditures to be in the range of 820 to 840 million euros, including about 40 million euros for Delta Maxi. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (editing by Philip Blenkinsop)