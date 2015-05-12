* Nearly two-thirds of sales in the United States
* Companies also held merger talks in 2006-2007
* Shares rise for second day in a row
(Adds details, background)
By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Anthony Deutsch
BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM, May 12 Supermarket groups
Ahold and Delhaize are in talks to create a
top 20 global retailer with a major presence in the United
States, a move that would help them fight booming discounters by
increasing their buying power.
A deal would see Netherlands-based Ahold, which operates
Stop&Shop and Giant in the United States, and Belgium-based,
Delhaize, the owner of the Food Lion chain, combine to create a
retailer worth around 23 billion euros ($25.85 billion), with
sales of 61.5 billion euros ($69.3 billion) from 6,600 stores.
If successful, the combined company would rank close to the
top 10 of North American retailers, but still behind market
leaders like Wal-Mart, Costco and Kroger
, according to Deloitte.
Tie-up talks between the food retailers, which jointly make
around two-thirds of sales in the United States, failed in 2007,
but analysts expect them to succeed this time because Delhaize's
founding family is now more receptive to a tie-up.
"There is strong argument for the potential merger given the
contiguous geographic exposure of both the grocers in the U.S.
as well as in Europe," said Citi analyst Pradeep Pratti, who
rates Ahold "buy". ABN Amro said cost savings imply 35 percent
upside on the current combined market capitalisation.
Ahold and Delhaize, which issued identical statements
confirming media reports they were in talks, did not release
further details of any transaction.
Ahold, with more than double the market value of its Belgian
rival, could issue shares to fund the deal, Pratti said.
Shares in both companies, which soared on the weekend media
reports on Monday, rose again on Tuesday. Ahold was up 1.9
percent and Delhaize rose 1.4 percent, while Belgian rival
Colruyt fell 1.5 percent.
Analysts said a deal could be a precursor to splitting the
merged business into a European retailer and a North American
one.
PRICING POWER
Several European retailers have agreed sourcing partnerships
recently as they seek to match the buying power of huge
discounters like Germany's Aldi and Lidl.
But there has been little merger activity of late as big
players, such as Carrefour, Tesco and Metro
, have focused on revamping their domestic businesses
to fight the discounters and adapt to a shift in habits towards
online and convenience shopping and away from superstores.
Ahold has been trying to differentiate itself from
competitors at home and abroad by focusing on fresh produce and
also investing heavily in ecommerce.
Delhaize, which also owns the Hannaford chain in the United
States, last month reported lower-than-expected operating profit
in the first quarter due to heavy competition and strikes at its
Belgian business.
Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne, who rates Ahold "buy",
said he did not see enough overlap between the businesses to
justify a deal, which he said risked distracting management.
"This seems at first sight a bad deal for Ahold to us,
fraught with lots of execution risk and benefiting from very
limited cost saving advantages, likely to go the same way as
most other historical big food retail M&A," he wrote.
Since buying Safeway in 2003, shares in Britain's Morrisons
have barely improved, while Carrefour's are half of what
they were before its 15.9 billion euro purchase of French rival
Promodes in 1999, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Despite the risks, the Delhaize founding family, which is
estimated to hold about a 20 percent stake, is seen as more open
to a deal than a decade ago, while its control of the company
has weakened as its delegated directors on the board, former CEO
Pierre Olivier Beckers and board member Didier Smits, are due to
be succeeded by external directors.
Any deal would be the crowning achievement of Dick Boer, a
57-year-old Dutchman, who took over as Ahold chief executive in
2011 after a stint heading up the Europe business and searching
for acquisitions.
Boer joined Ahold in 1998 was part of the team that rebuilt
Ahold following an accounting scandal in 2003.
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
