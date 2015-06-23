(Adds detail, background)

By Thomas Escritt

AMSTERDAM, June 23 Dutch supermarket group Ahold is in the "final stages" of merger negotiations with Belgian peer Delhaize, it said on Tuesday, though the company declined to confirm media reports that a deal would be announced this week.

The proposed merger, which would create a top 20 global retailer with a strong presence in both Europe and the United States, is widely viewed as a move that would allow the pair to fight booming discounters by pooling their buying power.

Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Tuesday that the companies had agreed that Ahold would hold about 60 percent of the combined company, which would be headed by Ahold Chief Executive Dick Boer.

The paper said Ahold's finance chief Jeff Carr would have the same role with the merged entity while Delhaize CEO Frans Muller would be given responsibility for integration of the businesses.

It was still unclear where the headquarters would be located.

Together, the two retailers would be worth about 23 billion euros ($25.73 billion), with sales of 61.5 billion euros from 6,600 stores worldwide. The group would be among the 10 largest U.S. retailers, behind market leaders such as Wal-Mart, Costco and Kroger.

"Ahold and Delhaize Group would like to stress that while they are in the final stages of negotiations, no definitive agreement on a transaction has been reached," Ahold said in response to the newspaper report.

Shares in Delhaize, which would be the smaller partner in the merged group, were up 8.4 percent at 88 euros by 1428 GMT before trading in the stock was suspended on the Brussels Stock Exchange. Ahold shares rose 1.5 percent to 18.90 euros. ($1 = 0.8938 euros)

(Editing by David Goodman)