BRUSSELS, March 14 Shareholders of Belgian supermarket group Delhaize approved on Monday the 9.8 billion euros ($10.9 billion) purchase of the company by Dutch peer Ahold.

With 62 percent of Delhaize's shares represented at the meeting, some 99.6 percent voted in favour of the deal. The shareholders also approved a 1.5 million euro retention bonus for Chief Executive Frans Muller. ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)