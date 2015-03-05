BRUSSELS, March 5 Belgian supermarket operator Delhaize on Thursday reported better-than-expected operating results in the fourth quarter, as its margins in Belgium improved from the previous quarter in spite of hefty sales declines.

In Belgium, margins rose to 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.4 percent in the third, falling sharply compared to the 3.9 percent last year. U.S. margins were stable from the third quarter at 4.2 percent.

In January, the group said sales in the fourth quarter rose 11.4 percent to 5.795 billion euros ($6.47 billion), beating analysts' expectations, with a strong performance in the United States and sales declines in Belgium.

For the group as a whole, operating profit, adjusted for one off items, rose 10.4 percent in the fourth quarter to 225 million euros ($248.69 million), above the 209 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Delhaize did not give a precise outlook for 2015 but said it would continue refurbishing stores in the United States and carry out a cost savings plan in Belgium. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)