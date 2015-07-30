(Adds details on U.S. sales, profit, forecast)

BRUSSELS, July 30 Belgian grocer Delhaize , which Dutch rival Ahold plans to buy, on Thursday posted better-than-expected sales in its main markets in the United States and Belgium in the second quarter.

Sales at stores open for at least at year increased by 2.5 percent in the United States, Delhaize's largest market with some 65 percent of sales. Analysts had on average expected a 2.2 percent rise.

Delhaize added that it was a able to expand there despite lower prices for much fresh produce, such as dairy, pork and seafood, contributing to retail deflation of 0.9 percent.

In Belgium same store sales fell 0.6 percent, compared to analyst expectations of a 2.3 percent decline.

For the group as a whole, operating profit in the second quarter was 187 million euros ($205.2 million), more than six times the level of a year earlier.

Delhaize kept its guidance for capital expenses of 700 million euros in 2015.

In June, Dutch grocer Ahold agreed to buy Delhaize in an all-share deal currently worth 8.6 billion euros that will create one of the biggest food retailers in the United States and a major player in Europe. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)