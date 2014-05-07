BRUSSELS May 7 Belgian supermarket operator Delhaize posted a first-quarter core profit slightly below expectations as better-than-expected sales growth in the United States was outdone by a slowdown in its Belgian operations.

Delhaize, which makes some 62 percent of its revenues in the United States where it operates the Food Lion and Hannaford supermarkets, said sales at U.S. stores open for at least a year increased by 4.6 percent. This was far better than the 3.3 percent expected in a Reuters poll.

In Belgium, where the group cited tough competition, same store sales fell by 0.8 percent, below the 0.6 percent growth expected.

The group added that because it had to offer lower prices and promotions to lure customers to its stores, underlying operating profit in Belgium decreased by more than a third.

For the group as a whole, operating profit fell 5.7 percent in the first quarter to 156 million euros ($217.35 million), just below the 159 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)