BRUSSELS Nov 6 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize on Thursday reported better-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter, entirely driven by a strong performance of its business in the United States.

Operating profit, adjusted for one off items, rose 2.4 percent in the third quarter to 192 million euros ($240.4 million), above the 182 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Delhaize, which makes about 60 percent of its revenues in the United States, where it operates the Food Lion and Hannaford stores, said its margins in the country expanded and same store sales rose by 5.3 percent. Analysts had expected U.S. same store sales to increase by 3.0 percent.

In Belgium, where the group faced industrial action and supply disruption after announcing 2,500 job cuts, same store sales fell by 5 percent, worse than an expected 4.2 percent decline, and profit margins contracted. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)