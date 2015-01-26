UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Jan 26 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize on Monday unveiled better-than-expected sales growth in the United States for the fourth quarter and a decline in Belgium, marred by industrial action, that was not as bad as feared.
Sales at stores open for at least a year grew 3.6 percent in the United States, where Delhaize operates the Food Lion and Hannaford chains, above the 3.2 percent expected in a Reuters poll.
In Belgium, where the quarter was disrupted by industrial action in company-owned stores, like-for-like sales fell 6.9 percent. Analysts had on average expected a 7.3 percent fall.
For the group as a whole, revenues rose 11.4 percent to 5.795 billion euros ($6.48 billion), above the 5.523 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.