BRUSSELS Jan 22 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize on Friday reported a better-than-expected sales increase in Belgium, as it made up for disruption caused by a strike in the same period last year.

The group, set to be bought by Dutch peer Ahold later this year, said comparable store sales in Belgium increased by 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with the 3.5 percent increase expected in a Reuters poll.

Delhaize, which competes with Colruyt and Carrefour as well as hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, added that its market share in Belgium rose to 24 percent.

The group, which makes some two-thirds of its revenue in the United States, said like-for-like sales there rose by 2.3 percent after a 1.7 percent expansion in the third quarter.

Overall, group revenue in the fourth quarter came in line with expectations at 6.32 billion euros ($6.85 billion).

The group gave a preliminary figure for adjusted operating profit of 870 million euros, also broadly in line with forecasts

On Thursday, Ahold reported fourth-quarter sales that comfortably cleared expectations and forecast increase cash flow this year. ($1 = 0.9233 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Stephen Coates)