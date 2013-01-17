BRUSSELS Jan 17 Belgian supermarkets group Delhaize posted fourth-quarter revenues in line with expectations and said its 2012 underlying operating profit fell by 17.5 percent.

Delhaize has forecast underlying operating profit for the full year would fall by 15-20 percent, with the result most likely being at the lower end of that range.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 2.3 percent to 5.763 billion euros ($7.66 billion), broadly in line with the 5.79 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1 = 0.7521 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)