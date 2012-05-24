U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS May 24 Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize is seeing a stabilisation of its trading environment, following a tough first quarter, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"The trading environment is not getting worse, we're seeing more of a stable situation from a competitive or economic point of view," Chief Executive Pierre-Olivier Beckers told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual shareholders' meeting.
"I can't say that we see a recovery, but we don't see a worsening of the situation."
The supermarket, which makes about 65 percent of its revenues in the United States, said earlier this month that its operating profit would fall by between 15 and 20 percent this year, as it spent more to invest in its stores and cut prices in tough markets. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by