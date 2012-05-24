BRUSSELS May 24 Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize is seeing a stabilisation of its trading environment, following a tough first quarter, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"The trading environment is not getting worse, we're seeing more of a stable situation from a competitive or economic point of view," Chief Executive Pierre-Olivier Beckers told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual shareholders' meeting.

"I can't say that we see a recovery, but we don't see a worsening of the situation."

The supermarket, which makes about 65 percent of its revenues in the United States, said earlier this month that its operating profit would fall by between 15 and 20 percent this year, as it spent more to invest in its stores and cut prices in tough markets. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)