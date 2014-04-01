BRIEF-Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid
* Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid
April 1 Delhaize Group
* Signed an agreement with Tropic Group B.V., to divest all of its 39 Bosnian & Herzegovinian stores
* Transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter subject to regulatory approval and working capital Source text for Eikon: For more on this, click on: Further company coverage:
* Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Walmart announces acquisition of ModCloth, a online women’s fashion retailer