MUMBAI Jan 31 An electricity distribution
company in India's capital New Delhi has warned the local
government of possible power cuts in some parts of the city
because it is unable to pay for electricity supplied by state
generation companies.
The warning comes weeks after Delhi's newly elected Aam
Aadmi (Common Man) Party government slashed water and power
tariffs for lower-usage residential consumers and said it would
conduct audits on the city's three private-sector power
distribution companies.
BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, which supplies electricity in the
eastern and central parts of the city, told the government in a
letter on Jan. 25 that there could be power cuts of up to 10
hours a day because it had no funds to pay state generation and
transmission companies.
A summary of the letter was seen by Reuters.
The company, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
, also said that banks were reluctant to extend
additional credit or provide flexibility in repayments because
of inadequate tariffs and a shortfall in its revenue.
A spokeswoman at state-owned NTPC, which supplies
most of the power to Delhi's distribution companies, declined to
comment.
"There's going to be no cuts. These power companies are
being mischievous and creating panic," Delhi Chief Minister
Arvind Kejriwal told a news conference on Friday and warned the
firms of a possible cancellation of licences.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Additional reporting by Sruthi
Gottipati in New Delhi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)