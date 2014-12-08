BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
Dec 8 Teen apparel retailer Delia*s Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it had hired advisers to help liquidate its assets.
The company listed total assets of $74 million and liabilities of $32.2 million in its filing on Sunday with a U.S. bankruptcy court. (1.usa.gov/1vvHoDY)
The company also said Chief Executive Tracy Gardner and Chief Operating Officer Brian Lex Austin-Gemas resigned on Friday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
