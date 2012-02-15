Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 Delinquency rates at most major U.S. banks remained relatively stable, as consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Credit card charge-offs have risen, except for Discover Financial and Bank of America.
Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate
Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2012 Dec 2011 JPMorgan Chase 4.25 4.11 2.45 2.48 Discover Financial 2.75 3.15 2.31 2.32 Capital One Financial 4.08 3.98 3.78 3.66 American Express Co 2.2 2.3 1.4 1.4 Bank of America Corp 5.63 6.05 3.80 3.82 Citigroup 5.27 5.11 3.13 3.11 (All figures in percent) (Compiled by Sharanya Hrishikesh and Aman Shah in Bangalore)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.