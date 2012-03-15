Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
(Adds Citigroup)
March 15 Delinquency rates at most major U.S. banks fell marginally, as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Credit card charge-offs have fallen, except for Citigroup, Discover Financial and American Express.
Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate
Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2012 Jan 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.97 4.25 2.42 2.45 Discover Financial 2.80 2.75 2.25 2.31 Capital One Financial* 3.84 4.08 3.62 3.78 American Express Co 2.4 2.2 1.4 1.4 Bank of America Corp 5.56 5.63 3.75 3.80 Citigroup 5.36 5.27 3.09 3.13 (All figures in percent) *Capital One Financial reported metrics yesterday (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore)
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct