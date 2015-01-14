WARSAW Jan 14 Polish billionaire Michal Solowow
has completed the purchase of 40.6 percent of Poland's largest
bathroom tile maker Rovese, the broker handling the
deal said on Wednesday, a move which brings him closer to
delisting the company.
Solowow, who after the transaction controls 99.8 percent in
Rovese, offered 1.42 zlotys per share, almost 1.5 percent above
its closing price on Wednesday.
Shareholders had between Dec. 3 and Jan. 8 to sell their
shares. The total value of the transaction reached 467 million
zlotys ($129.4 million).
The tile maker is likely to be the second company to be
delisted by Solowow from the Warsaw bourse, after the
businessman successfully bought out remaining shareholders at
wooden floor panel producer Barlinek earlier this year.
The billionaire still controls synthetic rubber producer
Synthos and developer Echo Investment.
($1 = 3.6099 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary, editing by David Evans)