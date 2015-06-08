(Corrects to show new financing round came from two new,
unnamed public company investors and not from existing investors
Insight Venture Partners, General Atlantic and Rocket Internet.)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, June 8 Germany's Delivery Hero, which
is considering an initial public offering in the next year, said
on Monday it has raised new funding from two undisclosed U.S.
public company investors that values the company at 2.8 billion
euros ($3.1 billion).
The online takeaway food delivery service said it has taken
101 million euros ($110 million) in the latest financing round,
its third. The company declined to name the two new investors.
Existing U.S. investors in Delivery Hero include Insight
Venture Partners, General Atlantic, Germany's Rocket Internet
and a number of U.S. public fund managers.
Delivery Hero has built up a delivery network for more than
200,000 restaurants in 34 countries. It said the funds will be
used for selective acquisitions, to develop new products and to
consolidate its position in markets where it is active.
Following the latest financing round, Rocket will hold a
38.5 percent stake through its Global Online Takeaway Group,
which owns stakes in majority-owned Foodpanda and other takeaway
delivery brands active in more than 70 countries.
Delivery Hero's higher valuation of 2.8 billion euros
increases the value of Rocket's minority investment by 279
million euros, or 35 percent, compared to its last portfolio
value of 1.079 billion euros, Rocket said.
Rocket, a global e-commerce investor in more than 100
start-ups, last reported a total loan portfolio value of around
11.4 billion euros in April. It held its IPO in October 2014.
It said it continued to evaluate strategic options for
portfolio companies such as Global Online Takeaway Group,
including potential IPOs as well as other funding alternatives.
Citigroup acted as advisor for the capital raising and
Munich-based tax lay firm GLNS acted as legal advisor.
($1 = 0.9014 euros)
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Jason Neely)