FRANKFURT, June 19 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero announced on Monday details of its planned initial public offering (IPO), saying that it expected shares to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 30 in a flotation that could raise 927 million euros ($1.04 billion).

Delivery Hero is raising funds to fend off new competitors such as Uber and Amazon.

($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)