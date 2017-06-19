BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, June 19 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero announced on Monday details of its planned initial public offering (IPO), saying that it expected shares to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 30 in a flotation that could raise 927 million euros ($1.04 billion).
Delivery Hero is raising funds to fend off new competitors such as Uber and Amazon.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.
* Two Harbors Investment Corp announces agreement to contribute its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. In connection with Granite Point IPO