BRIEF-Urbanise Com says forecasts a full year revenue of about $5 mln
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million
FRANKFURT May 23 Delivery Hero is expected to float on the stock exchange before the summer break in a deal valuing the German online food takeaway firm at 3.5 billion to 4 billion euros ($3.9-4.5 billion), people close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The company is planning to announce its intention to float by mid-June with the initial public offering taking place four weeks later, they added. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.