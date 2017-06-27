FRANKFURT, June 27 Online takeaway food delivery
group Delivery Hero is expected to price its initial
public offering in the upper half of the price range of
22.00-25.50 euros a share, people close to the deal said.
Delivery Hero has narrowed the IPO price guidance to
23.75-25.50 euros a share, they said, adding new orders would
only be taken until close of business on Tuesday.
The company aims to raise 927 million euros ($1.04 billion)
through a stock market listing that could value Delivery Hero at
up to 4.4 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
