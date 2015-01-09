Jan 9 Delko SA :

* Delkor Sp. z o.o. transfers 870,200 shares or 14.55 percent stake in the company to Trio Plus sp z .o.o sp.k.

* After transfer of 14.55 percent stake Delkor does not own any shares of the company

* Trio Plus and Delkor are affiliated units of Leszek Wojcik, Delkor's vice chairman of the management board and Tomasz Czapla who is Delkor's supervisory board member