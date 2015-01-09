UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 9 Delko SA :
* Delkor Sp. z o.o. transfers 870,200 shares or 14.55 percent stake in the company to Trio Plus sp z .o.o sp.k.
* After transfer of 14.55 percent stake Delkor does not own any shares of the company
* Trio Plus and Delkor are affiliated units of Leszek Wojcik, Delkor's vice chairman of the management board and Tomasz Czapla who is Delkor's supervisory board member Source text for Eikon: and and and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.