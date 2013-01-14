Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 14 Technology company Dell is in talks with private equity firms to go private, according to Bloomberg TV.
Shares of Dell were up 10 percent after trading was briefly halted on Nasdaq due to a circuit breaker.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)