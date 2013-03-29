NEW YORK, March 29 Dell Inc founder and
CEO Michael Dell met with private equity firms Blackstone Group
LP and Francisco Partners during the computer maker's
"go-shop" period, a person familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
The meetings, which took place on March 7 and 8, will be
disclosed in Dell's proxy statement on Friday and indicate
Blackstone explored early on the possibility of keeping Michael
Dell as CEO in a bid to take over the company, the person said
on condition of anonymity because the information is not yet
public.
Michael Dell also met this week with Blackstone senior
managing directors Dave Johnson and Chinh Chu, although the
outcome of these discussions has yet to become clear, the person
added.
Blackstone and Dell did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
During a 45-day go-shop period that expired last week, Dell
explored alternatives to Michael Dell's and Silver Lake's $24.4
billion offer for the world's number-three PC maker.