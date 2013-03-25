SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Dell:
* Blackstone offers more than $14.25 in cash or stock for Dell
Inc
shares in buyout deal - Dell filing
* Blackstone working with Morgan Stanley as its lead debt
financing source-
Dell filing
* Blackstone says 'would also expect to encourage' but 'not
require' michael
Dell to participate in transaction by rolling over equity -
Dell filing
* Icahn enterprises offers $1 billion cash equity capital,
existing $1 billion
stock position and another $3 billion from affiliates of
ichan enterprises
for the deal - Dell filing
* Icahn enterprises proposes large Dell shareholders
southeastern asset
management, t.rowe price would roll over their shares into
new company - Dell
filing