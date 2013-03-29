March 29 Dell Inc in preliminary proxy
statement:
* Says special committee chaired by alex mandl comprises of
Laura Conigliaro,
Janet Clark and kenneth duberstein
* Strategic party showed interest on January 24 to acquire
dell's financial
services business for between $3.5 billion and $4 billion
* Michael Dell to own 71.6 percent, silver lake 24.1 percent,
msd capital 4.3
percent of a private Dell after transaction
* To add 'significant number' of sales personnel, increase
research and
development spending in post-buyout plan
* Uncertain adoption of microsoft's new Windows 8,
unexpected slowdown
in upgrades of Windows 7
* Special committee believes a leveraged recapitalization is
risky, unlikely to
top silver lake's offer