By Poornima Gupta
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 12 Michael Dell clinched
shareholders' approval on Thursday for his $25 billion offer to
buy and take Dell Inc private, ending months of bitter
conflict with the company's largest investors and removing the
uncertainty shrouding the world's No. 3 PC maker.
The company plans to invest in the personal computer and
tablet markets, in expanding sales coverage, and in growing its
distribution network, founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell
said in a conference call after the shareholder vote.
End-user computing, defined as devices such as PCs and
tablets, remains an important focus for the company despite the
rapid decline of the global personal computer market, the CEO
told reporters briefly, without elaborating or taking questions.
A "significant incremental investment" is required to
turnaround the company, and having two strong private investors
will aid the restructuring, he added.
Shareholders cast their votes at a special meeting on
Thursday morning in Round Rock, Texas. Based on preliminary
results, the buyout has secured their go-ahead and the deal is
expected to close before the end of the fiscal third quarter.
The company's pace of internal transformation should now
quicken. Sealing the deal should also assuage customers who have
grown wary of the company's direction during a very public
battle that pit major Wall Street players Icahn, Southeastern
Asset Management and T. Rowe Price against the CEO.
"We still have a long way to go and many challenges to
meet," the company founder said. "But under a new private
company structure, we will have the flexibility to accelerate
our strategy and pursue both organic and inorganic investment
without the scrutiny, quarterly targets and other limitations of
operating as a public company."
Asked if layoffs were in the offing, CFO Brian Gladden said
there would be a company "re-alignment," without elaborating.
Dell, who founded the company from a college dorm-room in
1984, and partner Silver Lake fought for months to convince
skeptical investors his offer was the best option. This week, he
gained the upper hand after one of his staunchest opponents,
activist investor Carl Icahn, bowed out of the conflict because
he said it was "impossible to win."
Michael Dell has argued that revamping his company into a
provider of enterprise computing services in the mold of IBM
is a complex undertaking best performed outside the
spotlight of public markets.
"Once the deal is consummated, they can move on and close
some of the large infrastructure deals they've been working on.
I do think there's been a bit of a pause," said Cross Research
analyst Shannon Cross.
Dell reported a 72 percent slide in quarterly earnings last
month, reflecting price cuts intended to soothe nervous
customers and spearhead a foray into the enterprise market.
It remains to be seen if Dell can build its storage,
networking and software portfolios to vie with Hewlett Packard
Co and others. Some analysts think it may be too late,
since a large swathe of the corporate market has been locked up
by IBM and HP.
But with the PC market expected to shrink again in 2013,
investors say the company has little choice.
Dell's stock was flat at $13.85 in the afternoon.
GUTTED
Asoka Kodali, a stockholder from Austin who owns 3,000
shares, said he voted for the Michael Dell-Silver Lake buyout
even though he would lose money.
"I don't like the offer but I voted for it this time as I
don't see a future for Dell as a public company," he said before
voting began. "Instead of having my money blocked there, I would
rather take the loss and use it offset other (stock) gains."
Dell Inc in recent years has become one of the more
prominent victims of PC market erosion from mobile devices like
Apple Inc's iPad.
Its fortunes remain closely tied to sales of the venerable
personal computer, despite $13 billion in acquisitions since
2008 to expand into everything from software to networking. PC
sales, which have been shrinking for the last three years, still
yield half of its revenue.
Global PC sales are expected to fall 7 percent this year and
4.5 percent next year, according to analysts at CLSA.
Voting on the buyout had been postponed three times as
Michael Dell and the company's board scrambled to garner enough
votes. But on Aug. 2, Michael Dell raised his offer price and
tacked on a special-dividend sweetener.
The final agreement includes a 13 cent special dividend on
top of a 10-cent increase in the sale price to $13.75 a share.
Vince Dungan, a shareholder from Elgin, Texas, said he voted
against the deal as he will swallow a loss if he takes the
offer. Dungan said he bought Dell shares in the $55-$65 range
and would lose about $25,000 if the buyout goes through.
"If Michael Dell can turn it around as a private company,
why can't he do it as a public company?" Dungan asked.