By Greg Roumeliotis and Poornima Gupta
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 Dell Inc
warned on Friday that it would be dangerous to take on
a lot of debt and remain a public company given its worsening
profit outlook, in a sign that it views proposals from
Blackstone Group LP and billionaire investor Carl Icahn
as fraught with risk.
The No. 3 maker of personal computers published a 274-page
preliminary proxy statement to inform Dell shareholders of how a
$24.4 billion buyout proposal from founder and Chief Executive
Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners was
put together, and why it is the best of all the alternatives the
company's board had explored.
Icahn has proposed paying $15 per share for 58 percent of
Dell, while Blackstone has indicated it can pay more than $14.25
per share -- both deals involve saddling the company with a lot
of debt and keeping it on public markets. Silver Lake's $13.65
per share all-cash offer would see Dell go private.
Dell's proxy statement did not directly pass judgment on the
Blackstone and Icahn bids, yet it warned that any leveraged
recapitalization was risky if the company was to remain public.
"Even when taking into account the certain value distributed
to stockholders, (a leveraged recapitalization) would be
unlikely to result in an aggregate value exceeding the $13.65
per share merger consideration and would present a number of
risks and challenges," Dell said in the statement, referring to
its special committee's review.
Such a move would decrease employee, customer and supplier
confidence in the company's long-term prospects and potentially
limit the company's ability to aggressively implement its
long-term business strategy, Dell added.
Under all scenarios examined by Boston Consulting Group,
which carried out an independent analysis for Dell, revenues are
seen slipping every year to 2016. Dell's board expects fiscal
2014 operating income of $3 billion, down from last summer's
internal forecast of as much as $5.6 billion, the proxy shows.
LONG NEGOTIATIONS
Dell painted an account of arduous negotiations. It set up a
special committee to evaluate all the company's options aiming
to placate concerns over potential conflicts of interest facing
Michael Dell.
The CEO owns 15.7 percent of the company he started in 1984
out of his college dorm room with $1,000. Under his take-private
deal, Michael Dell and his investment firm would own 75.9
percent of the company, with Silver Lake owning the rest.
Dell said Michael Dell's and Silver Lake's post-buyout plan
anticipated adding a significant number of sales personnel and
boosting spending on research and development. There are no
plans to embark on major assets sales following the buyout, it
added,
The restructuring plan envisioned, were it to be carried out
with Dell as a public company, would not be palatable to
shareholders and the stock could suffer, Dell said.
Dell also said a strategic party, whose identity it did not
disclose, expressed interest on Jan. 24 to acquire its financial
services business for its book value, estimated at between $3.5
billion and $4.5 billion, excluding debt.
A standalone deal of this kind would not benefit the
company, Dell concluded.
BLACKSTONE MEETINGS
Michael Dell met with Blackstone and its buyout partner
Francisco Partners on March 7 and 8 during a 45-day, so-called
"go-shop" period when other bidders are invited to make offers,
the proxy said, indicating that Blackstone explored early on the
possibility of keeping Michael Dell as CEO.
Michael Dell also met earlier this week with Blackstone's
senior managing directors Dave Johnson and Chinh Chu, although
the outcome of those discussions has yet to become clear, a
person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Michael Dell has expressed concern that Blackstone's offer
would dismantle the PC maker he founded in 1984, two people
close to Michael Dell have told Reuters.
The founder is worried that the buyout firm's plans would be
inconsistent with his strategy to reinvest in the company, they
added.
Blackstone has already made an unsuccessful push to recruit
Oracle Corp President Mark Hurd to run Dell if it takes
over the company, one source familiar with the situation said
last week.
Dell revealed that its special committee, chaired by
businessman Alex Mandl and set up to assess all possible
strategic alternatives for the company, also comprises of board
members Laura Conigliaro, Janet Clark and Kenneth Duberstein.
The proxy statement shows how Silver Lake raised its bid six
times by about $4 billion, or over 20 percent, during the course
of the negotiations. The final agreed price of $13.65 per share
in cash is below where Dell shares ended trading on Thursday at
$14.33.
Before approving the deal and announcing it on Feb. 5, Dell
spent more than five months evaluating alternatives that
included a leveraged recapitalization and selling all or part of
the business.
Dell was regarded as a model of innovation as recently as
the early 2000s, pioneering online ordering of custom-configured
PCs and working closely with Asian component suppliers and
manufacturers to assure rock-bottom production costs.
But as of 2012's fourth quarter, Dell's share of the global
PC market had slipped to just above 10 percent from 12.5 percent
a year earlier, according to research house IDC. The proxy
statement shows how the special committee wrested with the
notion of staying public as the company's financial fundamentals
weakened.
Dell's detailed regulatory filing also showed how Microsoft
Corp's Windows operating system - which once had a
chokehold over the whole PC market, is being undermined by other
software.
Dell said it is seeing uncertain adoption of Microsoft's new
Windows 8 operating system, which was launched with much fanfare
last year, and an unexpected slowdown in Windows 7 upgrades by
businesses.