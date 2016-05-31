(Refiles to show opinion was published Tuesday, not Monday)
WILMINGTON, Del May 31 A Delaware judge ruled
on Tuesday that the fair value of the 2013 buyout of computer
maker Dell Inc was $17.62 per share, entitling holdout
stockholders to an added $3.87 per share over the original price
of deal.
The ruling stems from an appraisal lawsuit pursued by
investors holding more than 30 million shares who opposed the
$24.9 billion deal. Many of the investors' shares were
disqualified from the appraisal action.
