MOVES-LinkedIn exec for recruiting software to depart after senior management changes
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.
Feb 5 Dell Inc's turnaround will take more "time, investment and patience," Chief Executive Michael Dell said in a memo to employees on Tuesday after striking a deal to take the company private.
In the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, Michael Dell also said a privately held Dell Inc would still have the flexibility for acquisitions.
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.