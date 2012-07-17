BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
ASPEN, Colorado, July 17 Dell Inc is experiencing a business slowdown in China, its largest market outside of the United States, Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell told a business forum on Tuesday.
The world's second-largest economy, from which the PC maker derives some $5 billion in annual revenue, is growing at its slackest pace in more than three years, according to official data released last week.
"There are some challenges in China," said the CEO, who will be convening a board meeting there in September. "Emerging markets are a big deal for us."
Asked if he saw a business slowdown in China, he said: "That would be an accurate statement." (Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
