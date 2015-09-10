TAIPEI, Sept 10 Computer maker Dell Inc
will invest $125 billion in China over the next five years, its
CEO said on Thursday, as the firm continued to expand in the
world's second-largest economy.
The world's third-largest maker of personal computers said
the investment would contribute about $175 billion to imports
and exports, sustaining more than one million jobs in China.
"The Internet is the new engine for China's future economic
growth and has unlimited potential," Chief Executive Michael
Dell wrote in a statement.
"Dell will embrace the principle of 'In China, for China'
and closely integrate Dell China strategies with national
policies," Dell said, adding that the company would continue to
expand its research and development team in China.
Dell announced in 2010 it planned to spend $250 billion on
procurement and other investments over the next 10 years in
China, its second largest market outside the United States.
The company ranked third in global PC shipments in the
second quarter after Lenovo Group Ltd and
Hewlett-Packard Co, according to research firm
International Data Corp. (bit.ly/1Or2UW4)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee)