BRIEF-Cognizant acquires Japan-based Brilliant Service
* Cognizant acquires brilliant service, a japan-based intelligent products and solutions company
Jan 16 Private equity group Silver Lake Partners is close to arranging about $15 billion in financing for a buyout of Dell Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Talks to take Dell Inc private are at an advanced stage with at least four major banks lined up to provide financing, two sources with knowledge of the matter earlier told Reuters.
Silver Lake could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours. ()
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.
* Says Joe Kozar, a major shareholder in Isign, will be taking on role of interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: