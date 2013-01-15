By Nadia Damouni
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 15 Talks to take No. 3 computer
maker Dell Inc private are in an advanced stage with at
least four major banks lined up to provide financing, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, which is leading the deal,
tapped Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Barclays and RBC late last year to
finance a potential deal, the sources with knowledge of the
matter said on condition of anonymity, because no details have
been made public.
They said JPMorgan is advising Dell on a potential
buyout of the $19 billion company, which would be one of the
largest deals since the global recession.
Silver Lake is working with one of its major investors,
known as limited partners, the sources said.
The sources cautioned that the deal could come soon but that
the situation is still fluid.
Dell, Bank of America, RBC, Barclays and Credit Suisse
declined to comment. JP Morgan and Silver Lake did not
immediately return calls seeking comment.