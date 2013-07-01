UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 1 Carl Icahn has secured $5.2 billion in financing from banks and institutional investors for his offer for Dell Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Icahn needs the financing lined up to counter a $24.4 billion bid from Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners for the computer manufacturer. (Reporting by Michelle Sierra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts