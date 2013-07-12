July 12 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management Inc sweetened their bid for Dell Inc by adding a warrant they say would increase the value of the offer to $15.50-$18 per share from $14.

Under the new offer, Dell shareholders would get $14 per share and a warrant for every four shares held that would entitle the holder to buy Dell shares for $20 each within the next seven years. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)