July 17 Billionaire activist Carl Icahn renewed
his call for Dell Inc stockholders to vote against a
buyout offer from Michael Dell, amid reports that the company
founder might not win enough support for his bid.
Dell shareholders are scheduled to vote Thursday on a plan
laid out by Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake to
take the No. 3 PC maker private in a $24.4 billion deal.
However, Dell may decide to delay the vote to gain time to
win support for the deal, a person familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
In an open letter to shareholders on Wednesday, Icahn said
Dell's special committee must allow a final vote to be completed
on July 18, and not try to postpone the vote to a later date.
Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management oppose the offer,
arguing that a $13.65 share offer "substantially" undervalues
the company.
Michael Dell and Silver Lake would not raise their offer
even if a vote on their offer were delayed, two people familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
Dell shares were down 1.4 percent at $12.83.