BRIEF-ChinaCache International says to sell data center assets
* Entered agreements to sell 79.0% interest of ChinaCache Xin Run Technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology, Shanghai Qiaoyong, Tianjin Dingsheng
WILMINGTON, Delaware Aug 16 The judge presiding over Carl Icahn's lawsuit against Dell Inc on Friday dismissed the activist billionaire' s claims that the company and its board breached their fiduciary duties by accepting Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell's $25 billion takeover offer.
Judge Leo Strine denied Icahn's request to fast-track his lawsuit against the company, designed to derail the controversial buyout. He said he will set a formal hearing on the lawsuit but urged Icahn and the company to resolve their differences in the meantime.
* Entered agreements to sell 79.0% interest of ChinaCache Xin Run Technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology, Shanghai Qiaoyong, Tianjin Dingsheng
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets