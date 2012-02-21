SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 Dell Inc reported revenue that was slightly higher than Wall Street expectations, partly due to strength in its enterprise business.

The world's No. 3 maker of personal computers said revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter was up 2 percent at $16 billion , slightly higher than the average analyst estimate of $15.96 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by Richard Chang)