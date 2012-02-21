US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as tech stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 Dell Inc reported revenue that was slightly higher than Wall Street expectations, partly due to strength in its enterprise business.
The world's No. 3 maker of personal computers said revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter was up 2 percent at $16 billion , slightly higher than the average analyst estimate of $15.96 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.